Shujaat says PML-Q puts national interest above everything else

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PMl-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Sunday that national interest held the most importance to his party.

He said this during a meeting with the PML-Q's Punjab Senior Vice President Salim Baryaar. After the meeting concluded, Shujaat spoke to media where he urged all political parties to solve the country's issues together.

"We wholeheartedly support the PTI government's steps as its ally," he said.

Shujaat said that the PML-Q will to thwart every attempt aimed at promoting chaos in Pakistan. He said that it was important for economic stability that Pakistan was safe from external threats.

The statement from the PML-Q chief comes a few days after the special court hearing Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf's high treason case sentenced him to death for abrogating the constitution and imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007.

DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had held a press conference after the detailed verdict had been issued by the court. Ghafoor had said that the armed forces' fears, which had been expressed at the time the short order had been issued, had proven true.

Ghafoor had said that the armed forces were a disciplined institution and it knew how to uphold the integrity of the army as well as safeguarding the country's borders.