Manchester United make Pogba sub for Watford game

Fit-again Paul Pogba was named among the Manchester United substitutes for their Premier League game at Watford on Sunday.

The France midfielder has been missing since September 30 following a combination of an ankle injury and illness but was included in the squad that travelled.

United's preparations were disrupted as their team coach arrived at Vicarage Road less than an hour before the 1400 GMT kick-off.

Nigel Pearson named an unchanged XI for his first home game in charge of bottom side Watford as he looked to build on a strong display in a defeat to league-leaders Liverpool last weekend.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "It is very important that we have everyone fit and available.

"Paul, obviously, is one of our best players when he is in form and he is back in the squad today.

"He has got an influence off the pitch as well, because he is a good character in and around the place."