Pakistani batters tumble records with tons in second innings against Sri Lanka

The ongoing Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan saw Pakistani batsmen create records and enter record books.

Here's a look at the records that the Pakistani batsmen have made in the Karachi Test.

The big four

Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Abid Ali all scored tons in the second innings against Sri Lanka. This was just the second time in Test cricket that the top four batsman had scored a century.

India's Wasim Jaffer, Dinesh karthik, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar all scored tons against Bangladesh in 2007.

Babar Azam loves Sundays

Interestingly, Babar Azam has scored all four of his Test tons on a Sunday.

Record opening partnership

Abid Ali and Shaan Masod’s 278-run was the second-biggest opening partnership for Pakistan in Tests.

Masood blasted 135 for his second century in his 19th Test, while Ali chipped in with 174. The duo were just 20 short of equalling the highest opening stand for Pakistan of 298.

Amir Sohail and Ijaz Ahmed had set that record against the West Indies at the same venue in 1997.

Centuries in same innings

Abid Ali and Shah Masood's opening stand was not just a record opening stand. They also became only the third opening pair for Pakistan to hit centuries in the same innings.

Abid Ali — the record breaker

Abid Ali became the first Pakistani to score centuries in his first two Tests.

It took Ali just 137 deliveries to reach the landmark, by which time he had smashed 14 fours and a six. The 32-year-old had also scored an unbeaten 109 in the rain-marred drawn Test in Rawalpindi.

Most runs after two Tests

Abid Ali has accumulated 321 runs in his short career, which is the highest tally for a Pakistan batsman in the first two Tests of his career.

He surpassed India's former captain Saurav Ganguly's record of 315 runs.

Openers outscoring the previous innings

It was only the second time in Pakistan’s history that the opening stand was more than what the entire team had scored in the first innings. The Men in Green had only managed to score 191 in the first innings.

Azhar Ali's 16th Test hundred

Skipper Azhar Ali scored his 16th Test century in the second innings of the second Test. This was Ali's first ton since taking over as captain.