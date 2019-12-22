What will Nick Jonas feel if he loses wedding ring gifted by Priyanka Chopra?

Leading US singer Nick Jonas has revealed that he will be ‘devastated’ if he misplaces or loses the wedding ring his wife Priyanka Chopra had gifted him and the honest confession is melting our hearts.



The Jumanji actor revealed this as he appeared on a special segment ’10 Things Nick Jonas Can’t Live Without’ for GQ.

Nick and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in December 2018 and recently they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

The couple have exchanged various gifts in the past years and fans have witnessed it all. Recently, Priyanka gifted a German Shepard to hubby Nick Jonas for their first wedding anniversary.

In the video, Nick Jonas named 10 essentials of his life including the wedding ring Priyanka had gifted him. His phone and sleeping mask were also among the 10 essentials.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular couples who enjoy a massive fan following.

Recently, the Sucker hit maker turned to Instagram to tell the world that even a year later the lovebirds are still going strong and are looking forward to a 'forever' with each other.

"One year ago today we said forever... well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary," he said on Instagram.

The couple exchanged vows on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur, India at Umaid Bhawan Palace where they hosted their wedding ceremonies with both Hindu and Christian rituals.