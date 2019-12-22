Hilary Duff calls out Paparazzi for stalking her

Actress Hilary Duff recently hit back at Paparazzi for following her while she was with her children Luca Comrie and Banks Koma.

She took aim at the photographers for adopting aggressive tactics in order to get a perfect picture without realizing that they were frightening her children.

Taking to her Instagram story, she wrote, "Here I am just trying to get around with both my kids and I have paparazzi following me everywhere I go.

Two grown men, Three actually, one of them is running away. Just following me and my kids to every location I go to," said she.

She further said, “In a world where women are getting all these rights, this doesn’t seem right to me at all.”

The actor also filmed his son and asked him how much he likes being followed by Paparazzi. “Makes you said, huh?You hate it?,” she said.