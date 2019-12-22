'Burning House' singer Cam, hubby Adam welcome baby girl

US singer and songwriter Cam and her husband Adam Weaver, a real estate agent, have welcomed their baby girl on Thursday.

She took to Instagram to announce the great news while sharing photos of daughter, husband and herself.

The couple have named the baby girl as Lucy Marvel Weaver. She is their first child.



Camaron Marvel Ochs, known professionally as Cam had announced her pregnancy in October, keeping it secret for seven months.



The singer also celebrated her baby shower in October. Later, she took to Instagram unveiling the news to the world



The Burning House singer tied the knot to Adam Weaver in September 2016 in California.

The singer rose to fame with her hit Burning House in 2015. She is preparing for her second song collections.