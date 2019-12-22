close
Sun Dec 22, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 22, 2019

'Burning House' singer Cam, hubby Adam welcome baby girl

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Dec 22, 2019
'Burning House' singer Cam, hubby Adam welcome baby girl

US singer and songwriter Cam and her husband Adam Weaver, a real estate agent, have welcomed their baby girl on Thursday.

She took to Instagram to announce the great news while sharing photos of daughter, husband and herself.

The couple have named the baby girl as Lucy Marvel Weaver. She is their first child.

Camaron Marvel Ochs, known professionally as Cam had announced her pregnancy in October, keeping it secret for seven months.

View this post on Instagram

S u R p R i S E !! little one you are already so loved

A post shared by Cam (@camcountry) on

The singer also celebrated her baby shower in October. Later, she took to Instagram unveiling the news to the world

The Burning House singer tied the knot to Adam Weaver in September 2016 in California.

The singer rose to fame with her hit Burning House in 2015. She is preparing for her second song collections. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment