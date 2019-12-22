Sara Ali Khan bags praises from costar Varun Dhawan

Bollywood stars Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have been all over the news as their upcoming film Coolie No. 1 is currently under the filming process.



The 32-year-old Student of the Year actor was full of praises for his costar Sara Ali Khan as he appreciated her work ethic and professionalism despite being only two films old.

Speaking at the Kids Choice Awards 2019, Varun said: “Sara is a wonderful co-star. She is a thorough professional and she works really hard. I love people who work hard and she is one of the hardest-working people I have met.”

“We get mad when we are together! Only today, Sara and I woke up at 6 in the morning because we had to shoot for Coolie No. 1 in Karjat,” he went on.

“So, we have reached here after three hours of drive. And after finishing this commitment, tomorrow we will head to the studios for a 7 am –shift,” he added.