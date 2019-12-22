Alia Bhatt over Priyanka Chopra: Ma Anand Sheela makes her choice for biopic

Ma Anand Sheela aka Sheela Biernstiel, former spokesperson of the Rajneesh movement, shed light on her her upcoming biopic and why she thinks Alia Bhatt is a better face to embody her character than Priyanka Chopra.

During an interview with Hindustan Times, the 69-year-old spoke about why she did not give authorization to the Quantico actor to play her and instead thought Alia Bhatt shared the same ‘spunk’ in her.

“I saw bits of a film that my sister was watching, and I thought, I looked like her when I was young. I asked my sister, ‘Did I look like her when I was young? Do you remember’? And she said, ‘Yes, you do’,” she said.

“I feel she has the spunk in her that I had. Spunk is very necessary and it is very natural, it is not artificial, not cosmetic, it is genuine,” she added.

She went on to speak about Priyanka Chopra being sent a legal notice for playing her when she hadn’t been granted the permission.

“I told her I do not give her permission to do [the] film because I have not chosen her... In Switzerland, we send legal notices very simply. I sent her an email which is accepted there as legal,” she said.