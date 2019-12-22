Kim Kardashian gifts fitness machines to mother, sisters on Christmas

US reality star Kim Kardashian gifted her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kylie, Kendall and Khloe high-intensity workout machines as a Christmas present.



Kim Kardashian shared videos on her Instagram Story and revealed she had gifted her mom and sisters the fitness machines.

Sharing the clip, she wrote: “I hope my mom and sisters will like this.”

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star also purchased the workout machine for herself too.

In another video clip, Kim Kardashian recorded her trainer Melissa Alcantara giving the workout equipment a try.

The star captioned the video: "Melissa’s testing it out. It’s the DB method and this is what I got my sisters, all my sisters and my mom, for one of their Christmas presents.”

Kim’s mom Kris Jenner was the first to thank her daughter for the gift. She uploaded two pictures with workout machines on her Instagram Story.