Kartik Aaryan makes sure to celebrate his feats with family

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is at the top of his game currently and with all the feats that come his way, the actor makes sure to celebrate them with his family.

The 29-year-old Pati Patni Aur Woh actor recently revealed in an interview that he makes sure to celebrate all successes of his life with the people he is closest to, including his friends, family and colleagues.

“I celebrate my success with my family members as well as my friends. I usually go out for dinner with them. I also celebrate my success with cast and crew members as well,” he said.

“I go on a short holiday to celebrate success; the destinations are decided as well. The last time, I went to Singapore. This time, I will go to the Maldives,” he added.

While he rides high with success right now, the actor also hasn’t let go of his past struggles that got him to this point.

“I was sad for a long time when films did not work; during the initial stages, I faced a lot of lows. I felt like I would not be offered any more films, especially because I was just one film (Pyaar Ka Punchnama) old. Even after Pyaar Ka Puanchanama 2 , I did not become a household name; I would stand in a queue and fare for auditions,” he added.

“I believed in my acting. I would wonder why I wasn’t getting films despite being the whole package. So while experiencing this low phase, I would think ‘Jaane do. Mujhe film nahi mil rahi hai toh yeh unka loss hai!’ (Let it be. If I am not getting films then it’s their loss.) This feeling kept me out of getting into depression,” he continued.

Kartik further revealed that he learned how to work hard, courtesy of his parents as he hails from a middle class background.

“My parents are happy now but are always a little scared. Their worry is that if a film doesn’t work, it can change people’s notions about me. But I have gone through that phase of failure for a long time, and now I’m experiencing this current phase for the first time. They get emotional when they think of those days, so they keep me grounded,” he said.