Eddie Murphy 'regretful' over turning down the role in an iconic film

Eddie Murphy got candid during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. He revealed his regrets and all the projects he has missed out on during his career in Hollywood.



He went onto say, “The only movie I ever turned down that became a big hit was Who Framed Roger Rabbit.”

Reflecting on his decision, the star revealed, “I was gonna be the Bob Hoskins dude and I was like, ‘What? Animation and people? That sounds like bulls— to me.”

He went onto say that whenever he watches the film he feels like an "idiot." Particularly after it ended up earning three Academy Awards.

Another film that slipped through Murphy's grasp was one which he didn't turn down because of the script, but because he was already committed to another production.

During a conversation with Falon, the star went onto say that he passed up on an opportunity to work on Ghost Busters because he was already working on Beverly Hills Cop at the time.