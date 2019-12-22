Jameela Jamil opens up about her struggles with eating disorder

Jameela Jamil recently took a trip down memory lane through her Twitter post. The star shared a picture of herself during one of the most vulnerable times of her life. At the time, she was suffering from an eating disorder and body dysmorphia.



She explained that she felt "so weak" from the lack of nutrients in her system. At that time Jameela was a co-host of Freshly Squeezed, an entertainment morning show in the UK.

“Eating disorders/dysmorphia are so wild,” Jameela said. “I missed my teens/20s," she said.

Providing a beacon of hope, she explained how therapy was one of the ways she got out of that toxic state of mind.

Jameela went onto explain her experiences with therapy under the same tweet, and even went onto to comment on the same post, explaining to a fan the toxic cycle which starving puts a person into.

The star has now been actively promoting self love through her fight against eating disorders through her community, "I Weigh". The community aims to promote body neutrality and was started back in 2018.









