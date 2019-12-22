Amitabh Bachchan's response on granddaughter Aaradhya’s school performance

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently spilled his heart out on Twitter praising his eight-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya. His post warmed the hearts of many. The post showcased Amitabh Bachchan beaming with pride over his youngest family member's accomplishment.

He captioned his post with the words, “The pride of the family .. the pride of a girl .. the pride of all women .. OUR dearest AARADHYA,”

The post came after Aaradhya’s riveting, powerful and breath taking performance regarding gender roles, women empowerment and pride.

During her performance she was quoted as saying, "I am Kanya (girl). I am the dream, the dream of a new age. We will awake in the new world, a world where I will be safe, I will be loved, I will be respected. A world, where my voice will not be silenced by the ignorance of arrogance but, will be heard with the understanding of wisdom. A world, where knowledge will come from the book of life, flowing freely to the river of humanity,"

Check out her performance below:



