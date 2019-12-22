Ananya Panday has this to say on working with Deepika Padukone

Ananya Panday was recently seen excited over having the opportunity to work with one of her favorite stars, Deepika Padukone. During an interview, she went onto reveal what it would be like to work alongside Deepika in a Dharma Production.

During a conversation with IANS, Ananya Panday went on to reveal her thoughts on having a possible collaboration with Deepika Padukone.

She revealed, "I'm really delighted that I can finally tick it off my wishlist now. The film is really of a different genre, where there will be some romantic drama. It's something that I haven't done before and I'm looking forward to."



The star further went onto say, "Deepika Padukone is an actress I truly love and I also really enjoyed watching Siddhant in 'Gully Boy'. Moreover, I'm working again with Dharma Productions, which feels like home and I'm really happy about it. I'll forever be grateful to Karan Johar. My director Shakun Batra, I believe, is one of the finest in the industry and he has been the dream director I've always wanted to work with."

Her excitement was was even more visible through her recent Instagram upload where she could be seen gushing over a possible collaboration.

She captioned the picture with the words," Dreams really do come true A nuanced take on modern love directed by my favourite @shakunbatra and I can’t believe I’m part of it! So very grateful to re join the dharma family!! love u @karanjohar @apoorva1972 @deepikapadukone @siddhantchaturvedi tightest of hugs to my @ayeshadevitre "

