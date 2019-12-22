Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari talks about Kangana Ranaut putting on weight for 'Panga'

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently opened up about her thoughts on Kangana Ranaut's work ethic. She discussed the preparations Kangana had to undergo in order to prepare herself for the role of a mother in Panga.



During conversations with the Mumbai Mirror, Ashwiny went onto praise the star, she said, “Kangana had to put on some weight, but her body type is such that it doesn’t look extra on her. She immediately lost the kilos, but has put them back for her next. I don’t know how she does it over and over; I have difficulty losing even once.”



The director also explained the film and what it is about, revealing, “We are all stuck in a rut; life is about getting a job, getting married and having kids; we’ve forgotten there’s a life beyond all this. Panga is about taking up a challenge, we’ve humanised the term. While being a mother and daughter, focusing on personal goals becomes difficult."

She added, "At such times, my family comes to my rescue. Many warned me that my debut film (Nil Battey Sannata), the story of a mother going back to school to encourage her daughter to study, wouldn’t work, but I persisted. It’s important to reinvent yourself everyday, otherwise you reach a saturation point.”



“You shouldn’t judge anyone. Kangana and I have become friends over the two-year journey of the film. I have realized that when she loves someone, she will take care of them all her life,” she said.



The filmmaker further went onto say, “But then, so did my DoP (offer insights about a film and the characters), art director and assistant director whose insights have made the film better.”





