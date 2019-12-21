Sana Mir adds another feather to her cap

Former Pakistan women's cricket team captain Sana Mir added another feather to her cap when she was named captain of the Wisden’s women’s team of the decade.

Sana, who has played 120 matches and taken 151 wickets from them, was named captain by a panel comprising Yas Rana, Adam Collins, Isabelle Westbury and Raf Nicholson.

Regarding Sana, Westbury said,"She comes into the Stafanie Taylor mould of somebody that’s had to really carry their team over a period."

Katherine Brunt, Sarah Taylor and Charlotte Edwards were selected from England while Australia's Elyse Perry also made the list.

Two women from the Australian cricket team made the list--Ellyse Perry and Meg Lanning.

Earlier this year, Sana had equalled the world record for the most number of wickets by an off-spinner when she took her 146th wicket.

Sana is the only Pakistani to feature in the list.