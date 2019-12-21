Abid Ali wants to live up to the 'legend' title

KARACHI: Pakistan’s opening batsman Abid Ali says that the title of 'legend' given to him by teammates gives him a new challenge every time he goes to bat.

Talking to media in Karachi after his knock of 174 against Sri Lanka at the National Stadium, Abid says that he aims to justify this title given to him by his colleagues.

“They all call me legend in the dressing room,” Abid said during the post-match press conference.

“It makes me feel good, it gives me motivation to do better every time and reminds me of the challenge that I am facing. I try my best to justify this title given to me by my teammates,” he added.

Abid, who also scored an unbeaten 109 on his debut in Rawalpindi, became the first ever Pakistani to score back-to-back centuries in the two initial Test matches of his career.

More than three hundred and twenty-one runs by Abid Ali in his first two Test matches is also the most by any Asian batsman.

The 32-year-old batsman credits his first class experience for his remarkable performance at the start of his career.

“I have played over 100 first class matches and have learnt a lot by playing these games, the experiences gives me confidence and positivity to stay focused and firm on my target,” he said.

Replying to a question, Abid agreed that teams in future could come to tackle him with a proper plan and aimed to improve his standard.

“I know teams will come prepared and they’ll identify where I made mistakes. I will have to improve and overcome the mistakes I made in these two games so that I don’t give them any chances,” he said.

Abid said that he regrets not completing a double century in Karachi but added that he’s satisfied to see himself contributing towards the team’s cause.

“Team was under pressure when we came to bat with a deficit of 80 runs. Our aim was to get the pressure off and I am glad that we were able to deliver,” he said.

“I’ve played along Shan Masood in domestic cricket and in the A team’s tour which helped us build a good understanding when we were there in middle,” Abid concluded.