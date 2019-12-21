Sara Ali Khan’s brother Ibrahim slammed by netizens in viral video

Sara Ali Khan’s brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, is currently on the receiving end of immense flak after netizens criticised him for littering the city streets.



Ibrahim fell prey to endless trolling when paps caught a glimpse of him while he was leaving his coaching academy.

While the cricket enthusiast looked all sporty, what caught the attention of netizens was how he used a plastic bottle and threw away its cap on the road.

Ibrahim was seen sipping on water from a small plastic bottle as he made his way to his car. While trying to pop his bottle cap, the star-kid ended up simply dropping the plastic cover by the footpath.

This seemed to have irked internet users who started bashing him right away.