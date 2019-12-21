Demi Lovato, boyfriend Austin Wilson part ways after months of dating: report

US singer Demi Lovato and her beau Austin Wilson have parted ways after months of dating, according to media reports.



The 27-year-old singer made her relationship with Austin public last month and shared a photo on her Instagram handle in which the lovebirds were seen cosying up.

Wilson had also shared a photo with the Sober singer captioning it, “My Love.”

Both Demi and Austin have deleted the photos from their Instagram handles.

People citing sources reported that Demi was focusing on her relationship with God. She is also concentrating on her work right now, the report further says.

The couple had been friends for some time and started dating recently.

Two weeks back, Demi went dark on photo-video sharing platform teasing the release of her new music. She writes, “The next time you hear from me, I’ll be singing.”



