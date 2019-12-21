Beyoncé reveals this is what makes her the most stressful

Beyoncé is the undisputed queen of the music industry in the US and while she is great at multi-tasking, she too can get stressful at times.



It was only recently that Queen Bey came forth revealing that there are times she too feels overwhelmed.

In a conversation with Elle, the Lemonade singer said she really feels stressful while struggling to manage her career and family.

She loves being hands-on at home but said it can be hard to do when she has so much going on.

“I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” she told the publication. “Making sure I am present for my kids—dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband, and being home in time to have dinner with my family—all while running a company can be challenging. Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom.”

A source told People that for Beyoncé, her family takes precedence over her career which she says ‘is always second.’

“It might seem like her career would take up all her time, but it’s quite the opposite. Her career is always second and her kids are her first priority,” the insider explained. “She is a fantastic mom and very involved.”

It added, “She’s busy making a schedule and taking care of her kids. She makes sure they have scheduled activities and tutoring. She loves being a mom and wants to be around as much as possible.”