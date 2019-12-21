Ananya Panday opens up about choice of roles, rejects doing sexist films

Ananya Panday has made a place in people’s hearts shortly after her grand debut and the actor is ending this year big with her recent offering Pati, Patni Aur Woh making incredible amount of business at the box office.

The star kid has come forth revealing all about her choice of the roles she picks to star in, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times.

Expressing her love for acting, she revealed that she feels fortunate to have become an actor and to have spent her birthday working.

The actress revealed that she has a set criterion of picking roles, adding that while she is open to playing negative and grey characters, she would never do any misogynistic and sexist films.

Ananya went on to add that as a millennial star, she is well aware of the social responsibility on her shoulders and says that she would never do a film that spreads out a wrong or hurtful message and goes against her moral values.