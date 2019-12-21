PM Imran, COAS Bajwa discuss ongoing situation in country

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday to exchange views on the on-going situation in the country.

The meeting between the army chief and the prime minister took place at the President House.

Prime Minister Imran met President Alvi before he administered oath to Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the 27th chief justice of Pakistan.

Both exchanged views on running the country's institutions smoothly and also discussed the on-going political situation of the country.

The meeting between the top brass comes after the high treason case verdict of Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf by a special court. Musharraf was handed the death sentence and declared an absconder.

The judgment’s paragraph 66 called on law enforcement agencies to arrest Musharraf and if the former military dictator was found dead, drag his corpse to the D-Chowk in Islamabad and hang it for three days.

The controversial paragraph caused an outcry in the country with several legal and political analysts speaking out against the verdict.