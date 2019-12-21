Sarwat Gilani pulls a Pashto villain look in Kalashnikov video

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TV actress Sarwat Gilani has left her fans surprised with her ability to fire a heavy weapon.
Gilani, on Saturday, posted a video on her Instagram account which shows her holding a Kalashnikov.
Before firing a bullet into the air, Sarwat Gilani pulls a Pashto movie character saying, "Wadrayka, Khair da Nashta (Wait here, I will not spare you ).
The actor received thousands of views on her video, with fans leaving funny comments.
Some fans thought that the act might land her in trouble.
