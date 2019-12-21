close
Sat Dec 21, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 21, 2019

Sarwat Gilani pulls a Pashto villain look in Kalashnikov video

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 21, 2019

TV actress Sarwat Gilani has left her fans  surprised with her ability to fire a heavy weapon.

Gilani, on Saturday, posted a video on her Instagram account which shows her holding a  Kalashnikov.

Before firing a bullet into the air, Sarwat Gilani pulls a Pashto movie character saying, "Wadrayka, Khair da Nashta (Wait here, I will not spare you ).

The actor received  thousands of  views on her video, with fans leaving funny comments.

Some fans thought that the  act might land her in trouble.

