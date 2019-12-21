Salman Khan’s ‘Dabangg 3’ leaked online, suffers massive blow

Salman Khan’s latest offering Dabangg 3 has fallen prey to the notorious website Tamilrockers which has leaked the full movie online.

Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Mahie Gill hit the cinemas on Friday.

The Prabhudeva-directorial received a lukewarm review from critics who gave the movie one a half star.

The Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta wrote, “This is not the kind of film which sees any problem with the hero doing ‘rakhwali’ of the heroine. What else are heroes for? Even the villain who goes by the name of Balli Singh (Sudeep), knows his fate: he will be given an army of henchmen, illegal mines, and a side-business of prostitution, and some dialogues. But he knows, and we know, how it will all end.”

Tamilrockers is known to provide pirated prints of fresh releases in Bollywood, in a number of languages after they initially started in only Tamil.

According to reports on those that run the website, the supposed group is said to head towards theaters to record films before they leak it online in HD print.

As to why the website still remains unblocked is owing to their tactful move of recurrently changing the domain extension.