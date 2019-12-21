Jessica Biel shunned by Hollywood, won’t be cast in movies anymore

Jessica Biel has not been seen in starring roles, or in movies at all, and her fans have been left in a daze as to why there is an absence of her appearance on the screens.

As it turns out, the reason as to why Hollywood is not casting the actress in a very long time, is because she is fairly ‘easy to overlook’ and there is nothing extra-ordinary about her.

An insider explained to The New York Daily News, "There is nothing extraordinary about her, like Carey Mulligan or even Amy Adams, so she's not on the studios' radar unless they're love-interest roles."

Meanwhile, Salon reported, "She's been the female lead in just about every recent movie that barely has a female lead at all. Her strange husk of a career—working all the time, but called upon to stretch herself never — is the consequence of a Hollywood machine that needs actresses to exist in order to look pretty and sell tickets, but has no earthly idea of what to do with them."

Moreover, it was reported by The New York Daily News that Jessica has only been hired for her looks and not her talent in the past.

An agent even warned that Jessica "should get an acting coach and do an independent film or two that would show off her talent, not her beauty.”

It added, "She may be a gorgeous girl, but her acting ability just isn't where it needs to be. She hasn't proven that she's a real actor."

Another plausible reason quoted by The New York Daily News is that Jessica relies on her husband, famed actor Justin Timberlake, too much.

A source revealed to Vulture, "Her claim to fame is marrying Justin Timberlake."

Categorically, it is said that none of Jessica's movies performed exceedingly well at the box office and her starrers did not break out of the $100 million club.

However, none of this is Jessica’s fault and her agents are to be blamed, it was reported.