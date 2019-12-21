Deepika Padukone, Rishi Kapoor to weave magic on screen together?

Deepika Padukone while gearing up for Chhapaak is also thinking about her next project where she may be reuniting with her former flame Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi and the Padmaavat actor have weaved magic on screens together earlier as well for films like Om Shanti Om and Love Aaj Kal and as per Mumbai Mirror, the duo will be reuniting once again.

Reports revealed that things are pretty cool between the actors contrary to the past when Deepika and Ranbir Kapoor were in relationship. Not very long ago, the 33-year-old star had also visited Rishi and Neetu Singh in New York. The couple also got a wedding gift for the diva and her husband, Ranveer Singh.

On the professional front, the Bajirao Mastani actor is gearing up for her much anticipated film, Chhapaak, co-starring, Vikrant Massey.

The film, portraying the story of the acid attack survivor, unveiled its trailer on Human Rights Day that garnered a massive positive response not just from the fans only but also from industry insiders. The film is slated to release on January 10, 2020.