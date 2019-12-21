Deepika Padukone unveils the real reason she married Ranveer Singh

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are always leaving their colossal fan base in absolute awe with their endearing chemistry and the major couple goals they serve.

Fans were once again left swooning over the love birds, when the Padmaavat actor recently opened up about her relationship with hubby.

The 33-year-old star praised her beloved husband for always supporting her career and also revealing the reason why she decided to marry him. The Bajirao Mastani diva expressed: "Ranveer is equally supportive, that’s why I married him because he respects my success, he respects the money I make."

"If I come to think of it, the money he earns, his success now is totally different, and seven years ago, when we were dating, things were different, and I was working more, and yet, to be genuinely okay with the fact that I was working more, I was busier, and there were days when I did not even used to come home, and not once has it come in the way of our relationship, that is unique, and I want to see more of that," quoted Pinkvilla.

Meanwhile on the work front, Deepika is busy with the promotions of her upcoming project, Chhapaak. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, also features Vikrant Massey in the lead roles and is all set to release on January 10, 2020.