Taapsee Pannu evasive about commenting on CAA but condemns police brutality at Jamia

Bollywood star's Taapsee Pannu has joined the list of A-listers voicing their opinion about protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act going all around in India.

The Badla actor, condemned the police violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University saying, “The visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn’t feel those were pleasant.”

The nationwide unrest has urged many B-Town celebrities to speak up on the matter. During a media talk at the Most Stylish Awards 2019, Tapsee expressed: “I haven’t expressed my views on CAA because I haven’t studied about it. But the visuals which I saw in Jamia, I didn’t feel those were pleasant. I felt really sad when I saw the videos where students were talking about their plight. I feel something big has happened or something big is going to happen.”

Further explaining the reason behind not openly commenting on the issue, the 32-year-old actor said: “If I would have been well read about the circumstances, then I would have definitely expressed my views. I am reading something new about it every day. People are judging things from different points of views.”

She also added: “As a public figure, I am responsible enough that I will talk about something only when I am fully aware about the issue. I don’t feel scared to comment about anything but I feel that before commenting on something, I should have knowledge about it.”

Meanwhile on the professional front, Taapsee will next be starring in Thappad helmed by Anubhav Sinha, co-starring with Dia Mirza and Pavail Gulati. The film is slated to release on February 28, 2020.