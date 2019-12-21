Farhan Akhtar's protests against CAA land him in legal trouble

Farhan Akhtar after raising his voice against Indian government's latest contentious move with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is now facing legal trouble as Hindu Sangathan founder filed a complaint against the actor for his remarks.

The CAA has stirred up massive unrest in India with not just the public taking to the streets to demonstrate but also numerous Bollywood stars who raised their voice against the move by the Indian government.

Recently, The Sky is Pink actor had also urged his fans to step out on the streets and had also announced his own participation as well, and staying true to his words, the 45-year-old joined the protests in Mumbai with Shibani Dandekar and filmmaker Zoya Akhtar.

Amidst his CAA activism, Farhan has been alleged for distorting the facts of the act by Karuna Sagar, founder of Hindu Sangathan, on Friday.

According to a report by Republic World, police officials confirmed that they have filed a written complaint against the actor, but are still keeping a check for legal elements.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor was blamed for posting inaccurate facts on his Twitter account to impose that the act would target certain groups as Muslims, transgender, atheists and dalits and landless who do not have the respective documents.