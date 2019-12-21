Sara Ali Khan paints the night with her jaw-dropping multi-coloured dress

Whether it’s her holiday or Instagram posts, Sara Ali Khan surely knows how to steal everyone’s hearts and the diva is at it again.

The 24-year-old Kedarnath actor became the showstopper with her floral printed dress at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards held in Mumbai on Friday.

The Simmba actor stunned fans with her ethereal and jaw-dropping look for the night as she arrived at the award show with asymmetrical trailed-dress by Gauri and Nainika with the perfect amount of splash of colors to brighten up the night.

The dress with a halter neckline was a perfect fit for the B-Town beauty as she finished off the look with a messy and wavy ponytail.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actor is busy with her next film, Coolie No. 1 helmed by David Dhawan. The film is a comedy remake of the 1995-released Govinda-starrer. Sara will be seen co-starring with Varun Dhawan in the film that is slated to hit silver screens on May 1, 2020. The starlet will also be sharing screens with her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming romantic drama, Aaj Kal.

