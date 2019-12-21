Kareena Kapoor shares childhood memories in 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has shared her childhood memories while appearing on Indian comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show.



Bebo will be gracing the show with Akshay Kumar for the promotion of their upcoming movie Good Newwz this week.

The film stars Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh and will hit the theatres on December 27, 2019.

Memorizing her childhood days, Kareena said her grandfather Raj Kapoor used to hide mangoes in a room.

When asked by Kapil Sharma about Raj Kapoor’s love for mangoes, she said he used to keep the mangoes in a room and did not give to anyone.

Karisma was favorite granddaughter and she always managed to get the mangoes, she said and “As I was unable to get these, I take the share of my sister. I hide them in garden and eat them.”

Bebo further says her grandfather never refused to give mangoes to Karisma.