close
Fri Dec 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
December 21, 2019

Ananya Panday's sizzling pics from Dubai delight fans

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 21, 2019

Ananya Panday, who  shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in their recent release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'  has mesmerized admirers  with her latest post she shared from Dubai.

The actress, in the photographs, appears to be a beauty queen  in a one shoulder black crop top, which she paired with a sheer black thigh-high slit skirt. 

Sharing the pictures, Ananya captioned them: "Dubai, stay hydrated." Here's the photo we are talking about.

View this post on Instagram

Dubai, stay hydrated #DeeXB #Dee21

A post shared by Ananya (@ananyapanday) on

The film stars Ananya Panday and Karti Aryan starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' hit the theatres on December 06. The film has received a positive response and as a result, scored well at the box office.

Latest News

More From Bollywood