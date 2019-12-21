Ananya Panday's sizzling pics from Dubai delight fans

Ananya Panday, who shared the screen with Kartik Aaryan for the first time in their recent release 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' has mesmerized admirers with her latest post she shared from Dubai.

The actress, in the photographs, appears to be a beauty queen in a one shoulder black crop top, which she paired with a sheer black thigh-high slit skirt.

Sharing the pictures, Ananya captioned them: "Dubai, stay hydrated." Here's the photo we are talking about.

The film stars Ananya Panday and Karti Aryan starrer 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' hit the theatres on December 06. The film has received a positive response and as a result, scored well at the box office.

