Justin Bieber teases fans with a mysterious message

Justin Bieber, who lives in millions of hearts, has added to the suffering of his fans - waiting for his new album - by announcing three mysterious dates to release his new music.

The pop superstar seems all set to release his new music anytime soon, as he, on Friday took to social media to share three mysterious release dates.

The first is Dec 24 (Christmas Eve), followed by Dec 31 (New Year’s Eve), with the final drop on Jan 3.



The singer's last album was released 'Purpose' in 2015. Earlier this year, the pop star returned to the stage during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set where he announced that he was back in the studio.

At the occasion, he said: "So anyways this is my first time on stage in like two years, so I had to get my groove back. I had to get my swag back,” he told the crowd. “And by the way, album coming soon.”