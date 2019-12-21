close
Fri Dec 20, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 21, 2019

Justin Bieber teases fans with a mysterious message

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Dec 21, 2019

Justin Bieber, who lives in millions of hearts, has added to the suffering of his fans -  waiting for his new  album -  by announcing three mysterious dates  to release his new  music.

The pop superstar seems all set to release his new music anytime soon, as he, on Friday took to social media to share three mysterious release dates. 

The first is Dec 24 (Christmas Eve), followed by Dec 31 (New Year’s Eve), with the final drop on Jan 3. 

The singer's  last album was released  'Purpose' in 2015. Earlier this year, the pop star returned to the stage during Ariana Grande’s Coachella set where he announced that he was back in the studio.

At the occasion, he said: "So anyways this is my first time on stage in like two years, so I had to get my groove back. I had to get my swag back,” he told the crowd. “And by the way, album coming soon.”

