Pakistan says it skipped Malaysia summit over concerns of Muslim Ummah division

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan clarified that it withdrew last-minute from a four-day conference held in Kuala Lumpur recently as it needed to address concerns of "major Muslim countries" about the possible division of the Ummah.

"In response to questions from the media, the Spokesperson stated that Pakistan did not participate in the KL Summit as time and efforts were needed to address the concerns of major Muslim countries regarding possible division in Ummah," the Pakistani Foreign Office said in a statement on Friday.

Saudi Arabia had said its leaders were not attending the summit because it was being held outside the aegis of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation based in Jeddah.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who along with his Malaysian counterpart and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan had been a prime mover behind the summit, made a last-minute decision to withdraw from the meeting.