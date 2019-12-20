Attorney general levels allegations against Chief Justice Khosa

ISLAMABAD: Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan levelled serious allegations at Chief Justice Khosa on Friday.

The accusations were made in a written speech by Khan at the full court reference. The attorney general did not attend the full court reference which was held by the Supreme Court to honour Justice Khosa.

The government's lawyer accused the chief justice of adhering to a different standard when it came to the case of extending the tenure of additional judges.

He said that a different standard was used by the chief justice when it came to the government's decision to extend General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as the chief of army staff for three more years.

Horrendous movement has been initiated against me and judiciary: CJP Khosa

The chief justice, who will retire after midnight tonight, spoke on the occasion and said that a horrendous campaign against him and the judiciary had been started after the special court released its verdict in the treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf a few days ago.



"The results or reactions to my decisions are not important" said the chief justice. "I always did what I thought was right."

Justice Khosa said that a judge's nerves must be of steel and his heart must be like that of a lion. The chief justice talked about allegations against him that he had supported the special court's verdict against Musharraf in a meeting with journalists.

"Accusations that I exerted undue influence on this [Musharraf high treason] case are baseless," he said. "I hope the truth will come out about this."