Justice Khosa dismisses allegations he influenced Musharraf's high treason case

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Friday dismissed allegations as 'baseless' that he influenced the high treason case against General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

Speaking at the full court reference, Justice Khosa said that a judge's nerves must be of steel and his heart must be like that of a lion. The chief justice talked about allegations against him that he had supported the special court's verdict against Musharraf in a meeting with journalists.

"Accusations that I exerted undue influence on this [Musharraf high treason] case are baseless," he said. "I hope the truth will come out about this."

The special court sentenced the former military dictator to death for abrogating the constitution and imposing a state of emergency in the country on November 3, 2007. Paragraph 66 of the verdict called on law enforcement agencies to arrest Musharraf and if found dead, drag his corpse to the D-Chowk in Islamabad and hang it for three days.

The chief justice, who will retire after midnight tonight, said that a horrendous campaign against him and the judiciary had been started after the special court released its verdict in the treason case against the former army chief a few days ago.

"The results or reactions to my decisions are not important" said the chief justice. "I always did what I thought was right."

The chief justice said that he had taken decisions as a judge without fear or discrimination.