Fri Dec 20, 2019
December 20, 2019

Stephen Curry and wife become target of smear campaign

Fri, Dec 20, 2019

Stephen Curry,  the Golden State Warriors star, became target of a smear campaign on Friday when users across the internet started circulating objectionable photos of him.

Not much was known about the pictures  but it sure seemed to be a case of privacy breach.

US media reports said the photos also purport to show Ayesha Curry, the wife of former NBA MVP.

It was not immediately whether the photos were hacked and uploaded without the couple's consent. 

The pictures were shared widely across social media, especially Twitter where a large number of users were found circulating them with funny captions.

US Today reported that the couple live in California where spreading such content is illegal .

