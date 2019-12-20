Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s starrer fails to happen: Here’s why

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are two phenomenal actors of Bollywood that never fail to amaze their fans. The actors have made fans go crazy once again with recent reports of their coming together for another film. However, it has failed to work out.

The Dabangg 3 producer, Nikhil Dwivedi, revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that both superstars had agreed to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film. However, the film has now been postponed as Sanjay was not sure about the script.

Nikhil told, “Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Mr Bhansali wasn’t very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it.”

Fans have been aching to see the Karan-Arjun duo on the screens again but the producer did not seem very hopeful about it. Talking about the possibility about Sanjay’s film revival, he expressed, “I have my doubts.”

Apart from the films, Zero and Tubelight, in which both the stars made special appearances, the duo hasn’t done any full-fledged project together for a very long time.

On the work front, the Sultan actor returned as Chulbul Panday in his recently released film, Dabangg 3 co-starring Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar and Arbaaz Khan in lead roles. Whereas King Khan was last seen in Katrina Kaif starrer, Zero.