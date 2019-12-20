Police arrest 30 in Karachi as teachers protest turns violent

KARACHI: Police arrested 30 protesting teachers in Karachi on Friday after a clash took place.

Protesting teachers were stopped from going forward at the Coast Guards office.

The teachers clashed with police officials, who baton-charged the crowd. Tear gas shells were fired to disperse the crowd, who pelted stones at the police.

Thirty teachers were taken into custody.

Last month, teachers of public colleges and universities took to the streets to protest against the provincial government for not promoting them and increasing their salaries.

Protesters had staged a sit-in protest outside the Karachi Press Club for three days before ending their protest.