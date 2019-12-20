Kate Middleton looks stunning in gorgeous tartan outfit

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton seems like an obsessed fan of the classic tartan fabric as she was recently spotted in clad in it.



Kate was spotted wearing the classic tartan for Christmas lunch hosted by British Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

She was spotted arriving at the royal lunch attired in a tartan Emilia Wickstead dress, costing over 1000 pounds, in a separate car than husband Prince William.

The Duke of Cambridge was seen with his son Prince George.

Kate also opted to wear her huge engagement ring on her left hand and a simple pair of earrings, her most favourite jewelry she often chooses to don at special events.

The mother of three was seen in the festive tartan dress for the second time. Earlier, during a Christmas engagement in 2018, the Duchess also wore a pleated midi skirt in a similar fabric.