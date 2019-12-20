close
Fri Dec 20, 2019
Pakistan

December 20, 2019

Earthquake jolts Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and surrounding areas

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE/PESHAWAR: A 6.4 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and surrounding areas on Friday, Geo News reported. 

No loss of life or property were reported as tremors were felt in a number of areas. Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and other cities of district Khyber . 

The earthquake was also felt in the areas surrounding Peshawar, Malakand and Chitral. Tremors jolted Sargodha and its surrounding area.

 According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) the epicentre of the earthquake was the Koh-e-Hindukush mountain in Afghanistan and it measured 210 kilometers deep.  

The earthquake struck at 4:39pm . 

