Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share heartwarming birthday wishes for Taimur Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan has been in the spotlight soon after the day he was born and now that his birthday is here, he is once again catching everyone’s sight. With adorable wishes from elder sister, Sara Ali Khan and aunt, Soha Ali Khan, the 3-year-old is on cloud 9.



Now that Taimur has just turned 3, the whole Pataudi family is showering love over the cute kiddie.

Taking to Instagram, Sara wrote down a heartwarming wish for her younger half-brother. The Coolie No.1 actor also posted some cute throwback pictures of the two having an amazing time. She captioned the pictures, “Happiest birthday little Tim Tim #munchkin #cutiepie #birthdayboy."

The paps' favourite munchkin was also treated by another endearing birthday note from Soha, who posted a lovely picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with Taimur. She wrote, “Happy birthday Taimur bhai ! Here s to happy holidays and making funny faces through life.”



Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor held a Christmas-themed birthday bash for their son yesterday with a Santa on the cake. Taimur was looking as gorgeous as always rocking in his leather boots.

