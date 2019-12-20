close
Thu Dec 19, 2019
Sports

Web Desk
December 20, 2019

Sourav Ganguly daughter's post on CAA wins hearts, father says 'not true'

Sports

Web Desk
Fri, Dec 20, 2019

NEW DELHI: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly's daughter  has won the hearts of many intellectuals and the broad-minded people  by an alleged Instagram post  exposing the 'fascist government'.

The screenshots of the post, trending on social media, reportedly shared on Tuesday by 18-year-old Sana, where she quoted an excerpt from Khushwant Singh's novel 'The End of India'. 

Social media users took the post as criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act  (CAA) which has sparked widespread protests across India.

 Netizens have commended the teen for "standing up for views not endorsed by parents."

Sana Ganguly's shared  piece of story said:" Every fascist regime needs communities and groups  it can demonize in order to thrive." Those of Us today who feel secure because we are not Muslims or Christians are living in a fool's paradise," it added.


On the other hand, Sourav Ganguly has termed the post "not true", requested that his daughter be kept out of "all this issues".



