Huma Qureshi, other celebs become the voice of little girl protesting against CAA

Citizens in almost every corner of India took to streets on Thursday to protest against the Citizen Amendment Act and to denounce the brutal use of force to silence the students raising their voice against the discriminatory law.

In Mumbai, several prominent faces from the film fraternity joined the protest against CAA. Bollywood stars Huma Qureshi, Farhan Akhtar, filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and other celebrities were spotted at August Kranti Maidan which saw massive number of protestors.

During the protest, actress Huma Qureshi interacted with a little girl holding a placard inscribed with heart=melting message to mobilize the other segments of society to condemn the controversial law.

Taking to her instagram handle Qureshi shared her picture along with the little protestor and wrote: "Met this little protestor at August Kranti Maidan. The voice of people is loud and clear!"







