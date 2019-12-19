Two martyred in unprovoked Indian shelling across LoC: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Two civilians were martyred and two others were wounded when India resorted to unprovoked shelling across the Line of Control (LoC) on Thursday.

According to the ISPR, Indian forces targeted Jora sector along the LoC. Two civilians on the Pakistani side of the border, 14-year-old Shaharyar and 29-year-old Naveed were martyred due to the shelling.

Two people including a woman were injured in the cross-border fire. The ISPR said that Pakistan Army effectively responded to the firing and damaged the Indian post that had fired at the Pakistani civilian sector.

The ISPR said that there were reports that casualties had taken place in the Indian border forces as a result of the exchange.

Three Pakistani soldiers were also injured in the firing exchange.

The two forces traded fire one day after Indian army chief's provocative statements against Pakistan in which he said that the situation along the border could escalate at any time, The Times of India reported.

General Bipin Rawat had said that the Indian army was prepared for the spiraling of the escalation matrix.