Thu Dec 19, 2019
AFP
December 19, 2019

India's Chahar to miss third ODI due to back injury

AFP
Thu, Dec 19, 2019
Chahar will miss the deciding one-day international against the West Indies because of a back injury. Photo: AFP 

Indian paceman Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the third and deciding one-day international against the West Indies after injuring his back, the country's cricket board said Thursday.

Navdeep Saini will replace Chahar, who felt mild pain in his lower back after India's 107-run victory in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday left the series tied 1-1.

The third ODI is on Sunday in Cuttack.

India's squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini.

