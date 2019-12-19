Test captain Azhar Ali says criticism is justified if player doesn't perform well

KARACHI: Pakistan’s Test captain Azhar Ali has said that when a player is not performing or he’s not scoring runs then criticism on him is justified.

Talking to media in Karachi ahead of Pakistan’s second test against Sri Lanka, Azhar admitted that he has been able to perform recently but promised that he will try to play the much awaited knock in Karachi.

“When you perform, people praise you and when you don’t, you are criticized. I am waiting for a big knock and I will try to play that one here in Karachi against Sri Lanka,” Azhar told media in Karachi.

“When you play international cricket and you don’t perform then criticism is justified and you’ll have to take it positive. Definitely I am unable to doing what I am supposed to be doing and I am trying to overcome that. I am still working hard and will keep trying,” the Test captain side while adding that the moment he felt he is unable to keep the mark, he’ll sideline himself.

Talking about the Karachi Test, Azhar Ali expressed confidence that Pakistan team will go for winning maximum points from the Test to improve its position on ICC championship points table.

“We want to make this occasion of test cricket revival memorable by winning the Test match here and will give our best to win the series. We have this opportunity to take the home advantage here as home series always provide good opportunities to all the teams in Test championship,” he said.

Azhar hinted that Fawad Alam is unlikely to make into the final XI for the Karachi Test as team is likely continue with the same team other than Usman Shinwari who has been diagnosed with typhoid and is likely to be replaced by Yasir Shah.

“We are considering various combinations for Karachi Test. We will go in middle with best combination tomorrow. We will have to keep balance between bat and ball while making final XI, such XI that also keeps all options open for us,” he said.

“It would’ve been easier for me if I had experienced bowlers but these youngsters are good and they’re improving step by step, although we are not there yet but signs are good,” Azhar added.

However, Azhar praised Fawad’s determination saying that the batsman has done well and set an example for everyone that one shouldn’t give up.

“We will utilize his capabilities whenever we feel like using it, at the moment we are continuing with our team but Fawad is certainly in our plans and that’s why he’s in the squad,” he said.

Talking about dearth of quality spinners, Azhar Ali blamed previous domestic structure where bowlers didn’t allow Pakistan to produce quality spinners but hoped that with new set up in place, things will improve and Pakistan will get better coaches now.

Azhar also praised the idea of ICC Test championship and said that it has made Test cricket more interesting.