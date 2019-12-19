Pakistani cricketer approached by bookie during Qatar T10 League, confirm PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan on Wednesday confirmed that a Pakistani cricketer was approached by alleged bookies for corruption during the recently concluded Qatar T10 League in Doha.

“During the recently concluded T10 league in Qatar a Pakistani player was approached for corruption. The player reported being approached to the bookies," Khan said while speaking to the media in Karachi.

“PCB’s anti-corruption department reported about the players’ report to the International Cricket Council (ICC),” he added.

While the name of the player who was approached could not be confirmed, a source revealed that a former fast bowler from Pakistan was being probed for his role in alleged corrupt practices in the Qatar T10 league.

The Qatar T10 League was already under scrutiny after the scanner after the ICC confirmed it intercepted a number of known corruptors at the league.

Alex Marshall, the general manager of the ICC Integrity Unit had said that substantial changes to both team ownership and the organisers just days prior to the event getting underway rang alarm bells for ICC and it applied additional investigative resource on the ground to address concerns.

"As a result we have intercepted a number of known corruptors both in Qatar and globally and disrupted planned corrupt activity at the event. This has given rise to a number of new investigations for the ICC ACU team as we continue in our efforts to ensure cricket is a corruption free sport,” he had said.