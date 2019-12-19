Those playing with fire don't know they can get burned: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that those who were fond of playing with fire didn't know that they can get burned.

Chaudhry said that when former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry was restored, some people with questionable capability and knowledge became judges.

"They neither have the capability to choose words nor issue statements," he said.

Chaudhry said that it was not new that people did not learn from history.



Special court issues detailed verdict in Musharraf high treason case

Dismissing criticism of a trial conducted 'in haste', the special court in its detailed verdict stated that Musharraf had “been afforded more than his due share of fair trial” and “given every opportunity to defend himself”.

The court further said that “the facts of the case are well documented” and “clearly demonstrate guilt on part of the accused”.

"The trial of high treason is the requirement of the Constitution against those individuals who undermine or attempt to undermine the Constitution by any means," the judgement stated.

"This Court after the presentation of undeniable, irrefutable and unimpeachable evidence by the prosecution against the accused reaches to the conclusion that indeed accused [Musharraf] is guilty and deserves exemplary punishment.

The court had sentenced Musharraf to death on Tuesday for imposing a state of emergency on November 3, 2007, adding that it had found him guilty of high treason in accordance with Article 6 of the Constitution of Pakistan.